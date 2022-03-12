FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2022 earnings estimates for Scholar Rock in a research note issued on Monday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee now expects that the company will earn ($4.37) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($4.21). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Scholar Rock’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.02) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($4.62) EPS.

Get Scholar Rock alerts:

SRRK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Scholar Rock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Scholar Rock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Scholar Rock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SRRK opened at $13.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $485.54 million, a P/E ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a current ratio of 4.00. Scholar Rock has a 52-week low of $13.73 and a 52-week high of $70.00.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.08. Scholar Rock had a negative net margin of 672.72% and a negative return on equity of 54.11%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.81) EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SRRK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 9.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,820,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,299,000 after purchasing an additional 433,188 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,288,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,835,000 after purchasing an additional 89,921 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 41.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,739,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,270,000 after purchasing an additional 510,413 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 124.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,276,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,150,000 after purchasing an additional 708,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,273,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,626,000 after purchasing an additional 262,130 shares in the last quarter. 82.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Scholar Rock (Get Rating)

Scholar Rock Holding Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and discovery of innovative medicines. The firm offers proprietary platform which designed to discover and develop monoclonal antibodies that have a high degree of specificity to achieve selective modulation of growth factor signaling.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Scholar Rock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholar Rock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.