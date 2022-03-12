FY2022 EPS Estimates for Minto Apartment (TSE:MI) Lifted by National Bank Financial

Minto Apartment (TSE:MI – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Minto Apartment in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 9th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.93 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.89. National Bank Financial has a “Outperfrom Under Weight” rating on the stock.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th.

