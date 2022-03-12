FY2022 EPS Estimates for Triumph Bancorp, Inc. Lifted by DA Davidson (NASDAQ:TBK)

Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Triumph Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 9th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $4.41 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.12.

Get Triumph Bancorp alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on TBK. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $170.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.81.

Shares of TBK stock opened at $95.22 on Friday. Triumph Bancorp has a 52-week low of $69.01 and a 52-week high of $136.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $99.31 and a 200-day moving average of $105.90.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02. Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 25.56% and a return on equity of 15.09%. The firm had revenue of $118.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS.

In related news, Director Harrison B. Barnes bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $94.86 per share, for a total transaction of $94,860.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.23% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Triumph Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 100.4% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Triumph Bancorp during the third quarter worth $227,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Triumph Bancorp during the third quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Triumph Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $238,000. Institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company which offers traditional banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Factoring, Banking and Corporate. The Factoring segment includes the operations of Triumph Business Capital which offers factoring services.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.