G Squared Ascend II Inc (NYSE:GSQB) Short Interest Update

G Squared Ascend II Inc (NYSE:GSQB – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a growth of 720.0% from the February 13th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of GSQB stock opened at $9.76 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.77 and its 200-day moving average is $9.77. G Squared Ascend II has a 52 week low of $9.64 and a 52 week high of $9.95.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GSQB. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in G Squared Ascend II in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD acquired a new position in G Squared Ascend II in the third quarter valued at about $103,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in G Squared Ascend II in the fourth quarter valued at about $485,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in G Squared Ascend II by 884.3% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 324,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,171,000 after buying an additional 291,300 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP lifted its stake in G Squared Ascend II by 25.0% in the third quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 374,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,666,000 after buying an additional 74,853 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.57% of the company’s stock.

G Squared Ascend II Inc is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. G Squared Ascend II Inc is based in Chicago, Illinois.

