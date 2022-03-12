Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.67

Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.67 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

Garmin has increased its dividend by 56.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE:GRMN opened at $109.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.45. Garmin has a 52-week low of $106.66 and a 52-week high of $178.80.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.12. Garmin had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 21.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Garmin will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Garmin by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 699,923 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $95,309,000 after purchasing an additional 97,956 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Garmin by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 273,603 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $37,257,000 after purchasing an additional 6,864 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Garmin by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 34,093 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Garmin by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,931 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Garmin in the fourth quarter valued at about $765,000. 72.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Garmin from $202.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Garmin from $141.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Garmin has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.00.

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto OEM, Consumer Auto, and Aviation.

