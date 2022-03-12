Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.67

Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.67 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.
Garmin has increased its dividend by 56.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years.
Shares of NYSE:GRMN opened at $109.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.45. Garmin has a 52-week low of $106.66 and a 52-week high of $178.80.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Garmin by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 699,923 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $95,309,000 after purchasing an additional 97,956 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Garmin by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 273,603 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $37,257,000 after purchasing an additional 6,864 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Garmin by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 34,093 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Garmin by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,931 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Garmin in the fourth quarter valued at about $765,000. 72.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Garmin from $202.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Garmin from $141.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Garmin has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.00.
Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto OEM, Consumer Auto, and Aviation.
