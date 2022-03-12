Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Decreases Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lowered its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TT. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,931,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,120,000 after buying an additional 1,116,733 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 122.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 820,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,688,000 after buying an additional 451,433 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 5,341.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 351,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,634,000 after buying an additional 344,737 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Trane Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $56,606,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,459,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,934,000 after buying an additional 220,948 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 5,885 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $941,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 3,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.05, for a total transaction of $563,376.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,424 shares of company stock valued at $2,295,970 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $217.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $210.00 to $202.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Vertical Research lowered shares of Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $214.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trane Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.53.

NYSE TT opened at $148.83 on Friday. Trane Technologies plc has a 52 week low of $142.53 and a 52 week high of $207.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $34.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $166.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.15.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.05. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 23.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. Trane Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.58%.

Trane Technologies Plc is a global climate innovator, which engages in providing efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Its strategic brands include Trane and Thermo King. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions; residential heating and cooling; and transport refrigeration systems and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

