Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $337,000 Holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC cut its holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Qorvo by 3,655.6% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Qorvo by 62.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Qorvo by 263.8% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Qorvo by 22.9% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 532 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Qorvo by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

QRVO stock opened at $123.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.56. Qorvo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.88 and a 52 week high of $201.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Qorvo had a return on equity of 27.27% and a net margin of 24.60%. Qorvo’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 11.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Qorvo from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Qorvo from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.81.

In related news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.78, for a total value of $113,462.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

