Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Lowers Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 100.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,778,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895,658 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $459,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $498,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 61.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 138,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,026,000 after purchasing an additional 52,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 542.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 122,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,110,000 after purchasing an additional 103,828 shares during the last quarter. 56.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,152 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.94, for a total value of $354,746.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael O’hare sold 16,389 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.88, for a total transaction of $5,078,623.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,816 shares of company stock worth $15,940,998. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $264.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.86, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $309.15 and a 200-day moving average of $327.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $262.23 and a 52-week high of $374.20.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.38. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 44.71%. The firm had revenue of $5.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 27.12%.

EL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $410.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Citigroup raised shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $355.00 to $374.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $327.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $360.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $380.00 to $338.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $360.32.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

