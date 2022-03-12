Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Makes New Investment in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cerner by 0.6% during the third quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in Cerner by 2.0% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 7,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Cerner by 0.3% in the third quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,214,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. grew its holdings in Cerner by 2.5% in the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 6,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its holdings in Cerner by 4.6% in the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 3,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Cerner alerts:

CERN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cerner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. cut shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut shares of Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cerner currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.38.

CERN opened at $93.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.40 billion, a PE ratio of 50.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $92.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Cerner Co. has a 12-month low of $69.08 and a 12-month high of $93.63.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. Cerner had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 21.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cerner Co. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 7,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.40, for a total transaction of $725,624.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cerner Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.