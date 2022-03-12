Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 35 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 428 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 35 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 8,525 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,066,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 1,843 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 28,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,736,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 373,226 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $178,014,000 after purchasing an additional 3,255 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 9,833 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,690,000 after purchasing an additional 2,716 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.89, for a total value of $63,159.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DPZ shares. Stephens raised shares of Domino’s Pizza from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $500.00 to $425.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $520.00 to $480.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital lowered shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $413.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $484.19.

DPZ stock opened at $386.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.92 billion, a PE ratio of 28.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $446.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $486.73. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $353.23 and a fifty-two week high of $567.57.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.30 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 11.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 14.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.75%.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

