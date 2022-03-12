Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 98 Shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lowered its holdings in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in IHS Markit in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in IHS Markit in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in IHS Markit in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in IHS Markit by 114.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new position in IHS Markit in the third quarter valued at about $70,000. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Michael M. Easton sold 5,632 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.08, for a total value of $665,026.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on INFO. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $142.00 to $118.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.40.

Shares of INFO stock opened at $108.61 on Friday. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 1 year low of $88.81 and a 1 year high of $135.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $114.77 and its 200-day moving average is $121.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.20 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. IHS Markit had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. IHS Markit’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

