Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 98 Shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lowered its holdings in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in IHS Markit in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in IHS Markit in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in IHS Markit in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in IHS Markit by 114.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new position in IHS Markit in the third quarter valued at about $70,000. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In related news, CAO Michael M. Easton sold 5,632 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.08, for a total value of $665,026.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.
Shares of INFO stock opened at $108.61 on Friday. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 1 year low of $88.81 and a 1 year high of $135.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $114.77 and its 200-day moving average is $121.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.20 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.
IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. IHS Markit had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. IHS Markit’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.
About IHS Markit (Get Rating)
IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on IHS Markit (INFO)
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for IHS Markit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IHS Markit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.