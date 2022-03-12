Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gecina SA is a real estate investment trust primarily in France. It owns, manages, develops and leases out offices, residential assets and student residences. Gecina SA is headquartered in Paris, France. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Societe Generale upgraded Gecina from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $130.50 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Gecina from €140.00 ($152.17) to €135.00 ($146.74) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. HSBC upgraded Gecina from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Oddo Bhf downgraded Gecina from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $142.50.

OTCMKTS GECFF opened at $116.45 on Friday. Gecina has a one year low of $116.45 and a one year high of $163.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $134.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.44.

Gecina Company Profile

Gecina SA is a real estate investment trust, which owns, manages, and develops property holdings. It focuses on the acquisition of land, construction of buildings, financing of the acquisition and construction operations, and sale of real estate rights or properties. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial, Residential, Student Residences, and Other Sectors.

