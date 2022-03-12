Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Gencor Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ GENC opened at $10.46 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.32. The firm has a market cap of $153.32 million, a P/E ratio of 38.74 and a beta of 0.61. Gencor Industries has a 52 week low of $10.06 and a 52 week high of $15.75.

Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Gencor Industries had a return on equity of 2.39% and a net margin of 4.61%. The company had revenue of $20.11 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Gencor Industries during the second quarter valued at $865,000. Martin & Co. Inc. TN grew its position in shares of Gencor Industries by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 192,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 31,951 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of Gencor Industries by 43.8% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 50,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gencor Industries in the third quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Gencor Industries by 30.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 8,063 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.99% of the company’s stock.

Gencor Industries Company Profile

Gencor Industries, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing and sales of heavy machinery and related equipment used in the production of highway construction materials, synthetic fuels and environmental control equipment. Its products include asphalt plants, combustion systems and industrial incinerators, fluid heat transfer systems and asphalt pavers.

