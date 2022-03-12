General Motors (NYSE:GM) Stock Position Raised by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 743,975 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $43,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savior LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 236.5% in the third quarter. Savior LLC now owns 498 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 50.1% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 518 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 603.4% in the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 619 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GM shares. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered General Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Benchmark cut their price objective on General Motors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on General Motors from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on General Motors from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on General Motors from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.52.

GM stock opened at $41.51 on Friday. General Motors has a twelve month low of $39.75 and a twelve month high of $67.21. The company has a market cap of $60.31 billion, a PE ratio of 6.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.20. General Motors had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 7.89%. The business had revenue of $33.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

In other General Motors news, EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 14,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total transaction of $923,124.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 21,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $1,087,969.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,980 shares of company stock worth $2,014,149. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

