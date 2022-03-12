Generation Income Properties Inc Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:GIPR)

Generation Income Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GIPR – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.054 per share on Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

Shares of GIPR opened at $7.55 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.93. The company has a current ratio of 34.60, a quick ratio of 34.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Generation Income Properties has a 1-year low of $5.75 and a 1-year high of $10.25.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Generation Income Properties stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Generation Income Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GIPR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 11,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.54% of Generation Income Properties as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Generation Income Properties Inc is an internally managed real estate investment corporation formed to acquire and own, directly and jointly, real estate investments focused on retail, office and industrial net lease properties located primarily in United States. It invests primarily in freestanding, single-tenant commercial retail, office and industrial properties.

