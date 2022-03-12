Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $63.06, but opened at $65.96. Genesco shares last traded at $66.98, with a volume of 496 shares.

The company reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.83. Genesco had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 6.12%. The company had revenue of $727.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $726.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Get Genesco alerts:

GCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Genesco in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. StockNews.com cut Genesco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Genesco in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Genesco has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.33.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Genesco by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,327,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,330,000 after purchasing an additional 55,837 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Genesco by 2.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 930,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,714,000 after acquiring an additional 21,020 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Genesco by 6.7% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 692,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,958,000 after acquiring an additional 43,497 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Genesco by 5.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 586,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,338,000 after acquiring an additional 32,903 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Genesco by 61.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 263,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,757,000 after acquiring an additional 99,801 shares during the period. 98.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.20. The stock has a market cap of $992.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Genesco Company Profile (NYSE:GCO)

Genesco, Inc engages in the retail and sale of footwear, apparel, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment contains the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Shi by Journeys and Little Burgundy retail stores, catalog and e-commerce operations.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Genesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.