GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) Trading Up 5.6% After Dividend Announcement

GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK – Get Rating) rose 5.6% during trading on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $15.96 and last traded at $15.90. Approximately 2,270 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 288,242 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.05.
The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a $0.082 dividend. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. This is an increase from GeoPark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. GeoPark’s dividend payout ratio is currently -10.19%.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GeoPark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in GeoPark during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of GeoPark in the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GeoPark in the 3rd quarter worth about $98,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GeoPark in the 3rd quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GeoPark by 240.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,983 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 9,164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.89% of the company’s stock.
GeoPark Company Profile (NYSE:GPRK)
GeoPark Ltd. engages in the exploration, development and production for oil and gas reserves. It operates through the following geographical segments: Chile, Brazil, Colombia, Peru, Argentina, Ecuador, and Corporate. The company was founded by Gerald Eugene O’Shaughnessy and James Franklin Park in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Condes, Chile.
