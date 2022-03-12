George R. Krouse, Jr. Sells 500 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Stock

SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.88, for a total value of $164,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ SBAC opened at $320.88 on Friday. SBA Communications Co. has a 12 month low of $256.82 and a 12 month high of $391.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $322.28 and a 200-day moving average of $341.81. The company has a market capitalization of $35.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.65 and a beta of 0.41.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.25). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 4.72% and a net margin of 10.29%. The business had revenue of $595.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 10.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is a boost from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 133.33%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SBAC shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on SBA Communications from $365.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on SBA Communications from $380.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on SBA Communications from $407.00 to $384.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $405.00 to $377.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on SBA Communications from $405.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SBA Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $383.46.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBAC. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in SBA Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SBA Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in SBA Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 331.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 95 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in SBA Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBA Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.