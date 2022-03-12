Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) Sets New 1-Year Low at $3.24

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.24 and last traded at $3.28, with a volume of 36572 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.47.

Several research analysts have commented on DNA shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Cowen began coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ginkgo Bioworks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.25.

Get Ginkgo Bioworks alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 20.05, a quick ratio of 20.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.27.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $298,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $135,919,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $305,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $719,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 66.6% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 79,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 31,895 shares during the last quarter.

Ginkgo Bioworks Company Profile (NYSE:DNA)

Ginkgo Bioworks platform is enabling biotechnology applications across diverse markets, from food and agriculture to industrial chemicals to pharmaceuticals. Ginkgo Bioworks, formerly known as Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.