Gitlab (GTLB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.32) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of GTLB opened at $35.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.21. Gitlab has a 1 year low of $35.12 and a 1 year high of $137.00.

Get Gitlab alerts:

In other news, Director Matthew Jacobson acquired 48,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $74.64 per share, for a total transaction of $3,643,626.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gitlab during the 4th quarter worth $226,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gitlab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Gitlab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $373,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Gitlab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $749,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Gitlab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $991,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GTLB. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Gitlab from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Gitlab from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen dropped their target price on Gitlab from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Gitlab from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Gitlab from $144.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.44.

Gitlab Company Profile (Get Rating)

GitLab Inc is the provider of The DevOps platform, a single application that brings together development, operations, IT, security, and business teams to deliver desired business outcomes. GitLab Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Gitlab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gitlab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.