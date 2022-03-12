Gitlab (GTLB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.32) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of GTLB opened at $35.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.21. Gitlab has a 1 year low of $35.12 and a 1 year high of $137.00.
In other news, Director Matthew Jacobson acquired 48,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $74.64 per share, for a total transaction of $3,643,626.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Several research firms recently weighed in on GTLB. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Gitlab from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Gitlab from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen dropped their target price on Gitlab from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Gitlab from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Gitlab from $144.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.44.
Gitlab Company Profile (Get Rating)
GitLab Inc is the provider of The DevOps platform, a single application that brings together development, operations, IT, security, and business teams to deliver desired business outcomes. GitLab Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.
