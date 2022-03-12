GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 1,500 ($19.65) price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential downside of 3.01% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on GSK. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,400 ($18.34) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Liberum Capital upped their target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,870 ($24.50) to GBX 1,910 ($25.03) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,925 ($25.22) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,680 ($22.01) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a GBX 1,700 ($22.27) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GlaxoSmithKline currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,657.29 ($21.71).

LON GSK opened at GBX 1,546.60 ($20.26) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,599.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,533.57. The company has a market cap of £78.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.86. GlaxoSmithKline has a 1 year low of GBX 1,255.40 ($16.45) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,737 ($22.76).

In other news, insider Emma Walmsley sold 34,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,610 ($21.10), for a total value of £547,899.10 ($717,897.14).

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

