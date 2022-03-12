Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF (NASDAQ:QYLG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF (NASDAQ:QYLG – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 17,000 shares, an increase of 3,300.0% from the February 13th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF stock. KLK Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF (NASDAQ:QYLG – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 155,195 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares during the quarter. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF makes up 3.1% of KLK Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. KLK Capital Management LLC owned about 11.94% of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF worth $3,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:QYLG opened at $27.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.54. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $26.35 and a 1 year high of $34.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.142 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.31%.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.