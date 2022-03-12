Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) Shares Purchased by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating) by 14,461.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,572 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,520 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PAVE. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 2,002.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 375.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:PAVE opened at $26.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.26. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a twelve month low of $13.80 and a twelve month high of $17.80.

