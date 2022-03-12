Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on GFI. Investec upgraded shares of Gold Fields from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Gold Fields from $13.80 to $15.50 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Gold Fields from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gold Fields from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.83.

Shares of Gold Fields stock opened at $16.67 on Tuesday. Gold Fields has a one year low of $7.75 and a one year high of $17.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.1738 dividend. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This is an increase from Gold Fields’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.14.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Gold Fields by 75.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,935,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,943 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Gold Fields by 25.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,196,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,646,000 after acquiring an additional 239,676 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Gold Fields by 1,856.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,811,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,020,000 after buying an additional 2,667,609 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Gold Fields in the 2nd quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 74.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,226,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,917,000 after purchasing an additional 523,934 shares during the period. 26.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gold Fields Ltd. is a gold mining company, which engages in the production of gold and operation of mines. Its operating mines are located in Australia, Ghana, Peru, and South Africa. The company was founded on May 03, 1968 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

