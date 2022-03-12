Gold Royalty Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY) Plans $0.01 — Dividend

Gold Royalty Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY – Get Rating) announced a — dividend on Wednesday, January 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Thursday, March 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

Shares of GROY stock opened at $3.75 on Friday. Gold Royalty has a 52-week low of $3.61 and a 52-week high of $7.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.02 million and a P/E ratio of -9.87.

Gold Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.55 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Gold Royalty will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GROY shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Gold Royalty in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Gold Royalty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.25 target price on shares of Gold Royalty in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GROY. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gold Royalty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gold Royalty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gold Royalty during the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gold Royalty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Gold Royalty by 134.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 16,176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.77% of the company’s stock.

Gold Royalty Corp., a precious metals-focused royalty and streaming company, provides financing solutions to the metals and mining industry. It focuses on acquiring royalties, streams, and similar interests at varying stages of the mine life cycle to build a portfolio offering near, medium, and longer-term attractive returns for its investors.

