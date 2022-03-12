Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) Shares Bought by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating) by 194.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,320 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 12.1% in the third quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 60,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,182,000 after acquiring an additional 6,518 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 28,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 11.7% in the third quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 46.4% in the third quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 8,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Novare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 114,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,858,000 after acquiring an additional 5,149 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:GSLC opened at $83.19 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $88.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.28. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $76.63 and a 12 month high of $95.90.

