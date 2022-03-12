Gouverneur Bancorp, Inc. (GOVB) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

Gouverneur Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GOVB – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, March 11th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GOVB opened at $10.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.41 million, a PE ratio of 19.71 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.53. Gouverneur Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $8.40 and a fifty-two week high of $12.00.

Gouverneur Bancorp (OTCMKTS:GOVB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.33 million during the quarter.

Gouverneur Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Gouverneur Savings & Loan Association. It is a federally chartered savings and loan association offering a variety of banking products and services to individuals and businesses in its primary market area in southern St. Lawrence and northern Lewis and Jefferson Counties in New York State.

