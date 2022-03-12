Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB) Trading Up 5.7%

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating)’s share price was up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.34 and last traded at $3.32. Approximately 499,586 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 37,773,720 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.14.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GRAB shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Grab from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Grab in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.50 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Grab in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.90 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Grab in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.40 target price on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Grab in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.89.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GRAB. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. purchased a new position in Grab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,985,119,000. Mufg Bank LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Grab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,373,168,000. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Grab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $504,301,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Grab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $317,176,000. Finally, Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Grab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.43% of the company’s stock.

Grab Company Profile (NASDAQ:GRAB)

Grab Holdings Limited offer superapp in each of food deliveries, mobility and the e-wallets segment of financial services. It operates principally in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. Grab Holdings Limited, formerly known as Altimeter Growth Corp., is based in MENLO PARK, Calif.

