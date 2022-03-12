Grainger (LON:GRI) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Grainger (LON:GRI – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 285 ($3.73) target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 370 ($4.85) target price on shares of Grainger in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Grainger from GBX 375 ($4.91) to GBX 390 ($5.11) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 370 ($4.85) price target on shares of Grainger in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 370 ($4.85) target price on shares of Grainger in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 357.50 ($4.68).

Shares of LON GRI opened at GBX 292.60 ($3.83) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 8.45, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 293.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 305.70. Grainger has a 12 month low of GBX 259.80 ($3.40) and a 12 month high of GBX 340 ($4.45). The stock has a market cap of £2.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17.

In related news, insider Helen Gordon sold 247,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 290 ($3.80), for a total transaction of £717,758.70 ($940,459.51).

Grainger plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, manages, and rents residential properties in the United Kingdom. It also provides property and asset management services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

