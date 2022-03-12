Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Announces $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

Graphic Packaging has a dividend payout ratio of 14.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Graphic Packaging to earn $2.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.1%.

Shares of NYSE GPK opened at $18.95 on Friday. Graphic Packaging has a twelve month low of $16.94 and a twelve month high of $21.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91. The stock has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.31 and its 200-day moving average is $19.72.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 2.85%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. Graphic Packaging’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GPK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Graphic Packaging from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut Graphic Packaging from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $24.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Graphic Packaging currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.16.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 9.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 54,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 4,845 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 4th quarter worth about $1,155,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Graphic Packaging by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 105,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 7,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 200,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,884,000 after purchasing an additional 16,117 shares during the last quarter. 93.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Graphic Packaging Holding Co engages in the provision of paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, Europe Paperboard Packaging, and Corporate and Other.

