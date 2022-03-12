Gray Television, Inc. (GTN) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.
Gray Television has a dividend payout ratio of 11.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Gray Television to earn $2.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.9%.
Shares of GTN opened at $22.99 on Friday. Gray Television has a twelve month low of $17.53 and a twelve month high of $25.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 58.95, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.75.
Several research analysts recently commented on GTN shares. Barrington Research raised their target price on Gray Television from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Gray Television from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gray Television from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Gray Television from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th.
In other Gray Television news, COO Robert Lawrence Smith sold 44,300 shares of Gray Television stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total value of $1,055,226.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO James C. Ryan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total value of $1,187,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 99,055 shares of company stock valued at $2,343,342. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GTN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Gray Television during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,700,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Gray Television by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 97,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 3,027 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its position in Gray Television by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 125,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 41,690 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Gray Television by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,778,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,849,000 after purchasing an additional 305,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Gray Television by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 56,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.58% of the company’s stock.
About Gray Television (Get Rating)
Gray Television, Inc is a television broadcasting company, which engages in owning and operating television stations and digital assets in markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Broadcasting, and Production Companies. The Broadcasting segment operates television stations located across local markets in the United States.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Gray Television (GTN)
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Gray Television Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gray Television and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.