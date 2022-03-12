Gray Television, Inc. (GTN) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

Gray Television has a dividend payout ratio of 11.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Gray Television to earn $2.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.9%.

Shares of GTN opened at $22.99 on Friday. Gray Television has a twelve month low of $17.53 and a twelve month high of $25.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 58.95, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.75.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $721.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.25 million. Gray Television had a return on equity of 5.08% and a net margin of 3.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gray Television will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on GTN shares. Barrington Research raised their target price on Gray Television from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Gray Television from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gray Television from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Gray Television from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

In other Gray Television news, COO Robert Lawrence Smith sold 44,300 shares of Gray Television stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total value of $1,055,226.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO James C. Ryan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total value of $1,187,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 99,055 shares of company stock valued at $2,343,342. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GTN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Gray Television during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,700,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Gray Television by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 97,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 3,027 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its position in Gray Television by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 125,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 41,690 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Gray Television by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,778,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,849,000 after purchasing an additional 305,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Gray Television by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 56,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

Gray Television, Inc is a television broadcasting company, which engages in owning and operating television stations and digital assets in markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Broadcasting, and Production Companies. The Broadcasting segment operates television stations located across local markets in the United States.

