Great American Bancorp, Inc. (GTPS) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

Great American Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTPS – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, March 11th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share on Friday, April 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.
Shares of OTCMKTS:GTPS remained flat at $$32.55 during midday trading on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.34. Great American Bancorp has a 12-month low of $31.21 and a 12-month high of $35.25.
Great American Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)
