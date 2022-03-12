Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP cut its holdings in shares of Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE – Get Rating) by 35.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 107,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 59,561 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.32% of Greenlight Capital Re worth $792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GLRE. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Greenlight Capital Re during the third quarter valued at $90,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Greenlight Capital Re during the third quarter valued at $137,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Greenlight Capital Re by 19.2% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 21,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,532 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greenlight Capital Re in the third quarter worth about $293,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 15.2% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 45,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 5,991 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Greenlight Capital Re stock opened at $6.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.41. The company has a market cap of $229.80 million, a P/E ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.32. Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $6.60 and a fifty-two week high of $9.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 3.46.

Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.19). Greenlight Capital Re had a return on equity of 3.80% and a net margin of 2.99%.

Greenlight Capital Re Ltd. operates as a specialist property and casualty reinsurance company. It specializes in underwriting traditional property and casualty reinsurance, risk innovation, and strategic partnerships. The company was founded on July 13, 2004 and is headquartered in Camana Bay, Cayman Islands.

