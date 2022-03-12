Greg A. Lapointe Sells 1,470 Shares of South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Stock

South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) insider Greg A. Lapointe sold 1,470 shares of South State stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.15, for a total transaction of $120,760.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of SSB opened at $86.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.88. South State Co. has a 1-year low of $62.60 and a 1-year high of $93.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.62.
South State (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $350.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.91 million. South State had a net margin of 33.04% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that South State Co. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on SSB shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of South State from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of South State from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of South State from $76.00 to $84.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.34.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SSB. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in South State by 102.5% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 328 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of South State in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of South State in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of South State in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of South State by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 730 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.30% of the company’s stock.
About South State (Get Rating)
South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits; lending and credit card servicing; ATM processing; mortgage banking services; correspondent banking services and wealth management; and trust services.
