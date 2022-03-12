Greg A. Lapointe Sells 1,470 Shares of South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Stock

South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) insider Greg A. Lapointe sold 1,470 shares of South State stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.15, for a total transaction of $120,760.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of SSB opened at $86.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.88. South State Co. has a 1-year low of $62.60 and a 1-year high of $93.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.62.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $350.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.91 million. South State had a net margin of 33.04% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that South State Co. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. South State’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.21%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SSB shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of South State from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of South State from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of South State from $76.00 to $84.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.34.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SSB. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in South State by 102.5% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 328 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of South State in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of South State in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of South State in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of South State by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 730 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits; lending and credit card servicing; ATM processing; mortgage banking services; correspondent banking services and wealth management; and trust services.

