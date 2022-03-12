Guggenheim Cuts Procept BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT) Price Target to $40.00

Procept BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Guggenheim from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Procept BioRobotics from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Procept BioRobotics from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procept BioRobotics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.83.

Procept BioRobotics stock opened at $24.93 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.52. Procept BioRobotics has a fifty-two week low of $15.38 and a fifty-two week high of $47.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 23.21 and a current ratio of 23.94.

Procept BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.03). Analysts expect that Procept BioRobotics will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CPMG Inc bought a new position in shares of Procept BioRobotics in the third quarter valued at $428,145,000. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in Procept BioRobotics during the third quarter worth about $187,236,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procept BioRobotics in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,214,000. Johnson & Johnson acquired a new position in shares of Procept BioRobotics in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,855,000. Finally, Duquesne Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procept BioRobotics in the third quarter valued at approximately $22,890,000. 62.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation is a commercial-stage surgical robotics company. It focused on advancing patient care by developing transformative solutions in urology. The company develops, manufactures and sells the AquaBeam Robotic System, an advanced, image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally-invasive urologic surgery with an initial focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia.

