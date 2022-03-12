Guild (NYSE:GHLD) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Shares of Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $11.59, but opened at $10.99. Guild shares last traded at $11.17, with a volume of 1,064 shares.

The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.27). During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share.

GHLD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Guild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Guild from $16.50 to $15.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Guild by 67.6% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 826,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,375,000 after acquiring an additional 333,505 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Guild during the 4th quarter worth about $314,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Guild in the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Guild in the first quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Guild by 298.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 6,155 shares during the last quarter. 9.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $698.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.79.

About Guild (NYSE:GHLD)

Guild Holdings Company, a mortgage company, originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates approximately 200 branches with licenses in 48 states. It originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. The company was founded in 1960 and is based in San Diego, California.

