H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Short Interest Up 158.0% in February

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 106,300 shares, a growth of 158.0% from the February 13th total of 41,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 310,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

HNNMY opened at $2.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.68. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a fifty-two week low of $2.59 and a fifty-two week high of $5.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.60 and its 200 day moving average is $3.74.

HNNMY has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 148 to SEK 133 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 235 to SEK 225 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.83.

Hennes & Mauritz AB engages in the sale of clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, and home textiles. The company offers accessories, underwear, cosmetics, sportswear, and other apparels for men, women, and kids. Its geographical segments include Asia & Oceania, Europe & Africa, and North & South America.

