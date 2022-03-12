Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Up 5.6%

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $36.85 and last traded at $36.80. 848,024 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 14,400,901 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.84.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HAL. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Halliburton from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Halliburton from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Halliburton from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Halliburton from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Halliburton from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.89.

The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $33.62 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 2.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.56.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 16.76%. Halliburton’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. This is a positive change from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 29.45%.

In related news, CAO Charles Jr. Geer sold 3,500 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $122,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Lance Loeffler sold 51,100 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $1,941,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 190,772 shares of company stock valued at $6,384,607. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAL. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Halliburton by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 164,404 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $3,801,000 after purchasing an additional 19,780 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 67.2% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 63,743 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 25,622 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,176,074 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $142,791,000 after acquiring an additional 495,642 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 2nd quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,274,854 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $29,474,000 after acquiring an additional 8,767 shares during the last quarter. 75.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

