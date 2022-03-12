Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE:HBB) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE:HBB – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.18), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hamilton Beach Brands had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 33.59%.

Hamilton Beach Brands stock opened at $11.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.93. Hamilton Beach Brands has a 1-year low of $11.25 and a 1-year high of $26.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Hamilton Beach Brands’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 586.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Hamilton Beach Brands by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Hamilton Beach Brands by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,298 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Hamilton Beach Brands by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Hamilton Beach Brands by 57.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 4,622 shares during the period. 30.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hamilton Beach Brands (Get Rating)

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co is a holding company, which engages in designing, marketing and distribution of branded small electric household and specialty housewares appliances, as well as commercial products for restaurants, fast food chains, bars and hotels. Its consumer brands include Hamilton Beach, Proctor Silex, Hamilton Beach Professional, Weston field-to-table and farm-to-table food preparation equipment, TrueAir air purifiers, and Brightline sonic rechargeable toothbrushes.

