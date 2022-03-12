Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE:HBB) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE:HBB – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.18), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hamilton Beach Brands had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 33.59%.
Hamilton Beach Brands stock opened at $11.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.93. Hamilton Beach Brands has a 1-year low of $11.25 and a 1-year high of $26.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.91.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Hamilton Beach Brands’s payout ratio is 20.00%.
About Hamilton Beach Brands (Get Rating)
Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co is a holding company, which engages in designing, marketing and distribution of branded small electric household and specialty housewares appliances, as well as commercial products for restaurants, fast food chains, bars and hotels. Its consumer brands include Hamilton Beach, Proctor Silex, Hamilton Beach Professional, Weston field-to-table and farm-to-table food preparation equipment, TrueAir air purifiers, and Brightline sonic rechargeable toothbrushes.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hamilton Beach Brands (HBB)
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Beach Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Beach Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.