Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE:HBB) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE:HBB – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.18), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hamilton Beach Brands had a return on equity of 33.59% and a net margin of 3.98%.
Shares of NYSE HBB opened at $11.52 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.91. Hamilton Beach Brands has a fifty-two week low of $11.25 and a fifty-two week high of $26.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.98 million, a P/E ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 0.90.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. Hamilton Beach Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.
About Hamilton Beach Brands (Get Rating)
Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co is a holding company, which engages in designing, marketing and distribution of branded small electric household and specialty housewares appliances, as well as commercial products for restaurants, fast food chains, bars and hotels. Its consumer brands include Hamilton Beach, Proctor Silex, Hamilton Beach Professional, Weston field-to-table and farm-to-table food preparation equipment, TrueAir air purifiers, and Brightline sonic rechargeable toothbrushes.
