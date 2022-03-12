Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE:HBB) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE:HBB – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.18), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hamilton Beach Brands had a return on equity of 33.59% and a net margin of 3.98%.

Shares of NYSE HBB opened at $11.52 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.91. Hamilton Beach Brands has a fifty-two week low of $11.25 and a fifty-two week high of $26.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.98 million, a P/E ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. Hamilton Beach Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HBB. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Hamilton Beach Brands by 586.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Hamilton Beach Brands by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Hamilton Beach Brands by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 2,298 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Hamilton Beach Brands by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Hamilton Beach Brands by 57.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 4,622 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.99% of the company’s stock.

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co is a holding company, which engages in designing, marketing and distribution of branded small electric household and specialty housewares appliances, as well as commercial products for restaurants, fast food chains, bars and hotels. Its consumer brands include Hamilton Beach, Proctor Silex, Hamilton Beach Professional, Weston field-to-table and farm-to-table food preparation equipment, TrueAir air purifiers, and Brightline sonic rechargeable toothbrushes.

