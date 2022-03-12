Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Hancock Whitney from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Truist Financial upgraded Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.00.

Hancock Whitney stock opened at $53.35 on Friday. Hancock Whitney has a 12-month low of $39.00 and a 12-month high of $59.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.94 and a 200 day moving average of $50.11.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.16. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 34.40%. The business had revenue of $318.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Hancock Whitney will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.10, for a total transaction of $281,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Hancock Whitney by 85.6% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 67,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after purchasing an additional 31,323 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 5.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,799,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,778,000 after acquiring an additional 90,975 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 6.5% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 120,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,334,000 after acquiring an additional 7,282 shares in the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC boosted its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 10.2% in the third quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,671,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,744,000 after acquiring an additional 154,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Hancock Whitney in the third quarter worth about $784,000. 78.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

