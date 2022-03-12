Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) PT Set at €197.00 by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €197.00 ($214.13) target price on Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1 – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays set a €145.70 ($158.37) price target on Hannover Rück in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a €200.00 ($217.39) price target on Hannover Rück in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €210.00 ($228.26) price target on Hannover Rück in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €190.00 ($206.52) price target on Hannover Rück in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a €191.00 ($207.61) target price on Hannover Rück in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €182.69 ($198.58).

Get Hannover Rück alerts:

HNR1 opened at €147.50 ($160.33) on Friday. Hannover Rück has a 12 month low of €94.75 ($102.99) and a 12 month high of €116.37 ($126.49). The business has a fifty day moving average price of €168.18 and a 200 day moving average price of €161.90.

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hannover Rück Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannover Rück and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.