HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Acquired by NuWave Investment Management LLC

NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 101.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,362 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 3.7% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 5.4% during the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 96.7% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.36% of the company’s stock.

HCA opened at $267.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.06, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.41. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $181.91 and a fifty-two week high of $272.26. The company has a market capitalization of $81.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $248.22 and a 200-day moving average of $247.78.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.57 by ($0.15). HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 303.35%. The business had revenue of $15.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.13 earnings per share. HCA Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This is a positive change from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.04%.

HCA Healthcare announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, January 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HCA. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $302.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.21.

In related news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 20,633 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.01, for a total value of $5,034,658.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 22,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.23, for a total value of $5,754,387.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

