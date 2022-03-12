HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $302.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $320.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of HCA Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $280.21.

Shares of HCA opened at $267.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $248.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $247.78. HCA Healthcare has a twelve month low of $181.91 and a twelve month high of $272.26. The stock has a market cap of $81.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.06.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.57 by ($0.15). HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 303.35%. The company had revenue of $15.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that HCA Healthcare will post 18.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, January 27th that allows the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other HCA Healthcare news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 20,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.01, for a total value of $5,034,658.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 22,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.23, for a total value of $5,754,387.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 50,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,386,000 after purchasing an additional 5,806 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 578,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,678,000 after purchasing an additional 100,929 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,983,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $268,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $233,000. 66.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

