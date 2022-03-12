H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $55.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised H&E Equipment Services from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. UBS Group raised H&E Equipment Services from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised H&E Equipment Services from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

NASDAQ:HEES opened at $42.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.54. H&E Equipment Services has a 1 year low of $28.28 and a 1 year high of $50.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.10.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $281.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.18 million. H&E Equipment Services had a return on equity of 25.60% and a net margin of 8.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that H&E Equipment Services will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.29%.

In other news, Director Gary W. Bagley sold 11,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.73, for a total value of $459,322.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HEES. CWM LLC purchased a new position in H&E Equipment Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in H&E Equipment Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in H&E Equipment Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in H&E Equipment Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.42% of the company’s stock.

H&E Equipment Services, Inc engages in the provision of equipment services which focused on heavy construction and industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Services. The Equipment Rentals segment rents construction and industrial equipment.

