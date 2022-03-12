Head to Head Contrast: Logan Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:LRFC) & Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC)

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Rating) and Logan Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:LRFC – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Capital Southwest alerts:

23.9% of Capital Southwest shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.3% of Logan Ridge Finance shares are held by institutional investors. 7.5% of Capital Southwest shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.2% of Logan Ridge Finance shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Capital Southwest and Logan Ridge Finance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capital Southwest 42.58% 10.50% 4.62% Logan Ridge Finance 9.80% -2.04% -0.81%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Capital Southwest and Logan Ridge Finance’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capital Southwest $68.06 million 8.29 $50.88 million $1.54 15.32 Logan Ridge Finance $26.45 million 2.52 -$35.45 million $0.16 153.88

Capital Southwest has higher revenue and earnings than Logan Ridge Finance. Capital Southwest is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Logan Ridge Finance, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Capital Southwest has a beta of 1.18, indicating that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Logan Ridge Finance has a beta of 1.64, indicating that its stock price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Capital Southwest and Logan Ridge Finance, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Capital Southwest 0 2 2 0 2.50 Logan Ridge Finance 0 0 1 0 3.00

Capital Southwest presently has a consensus target price of $27.00, suggesting a potential upside of 14.46%. Logan Ridge Finance has a consensus target price of $32.00, suggesting a potential upside of 29.98%. Given Logan Ridge Finance’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Logan Ridge Finance is more favorable than Capital Southwest.

Summary

Capital Southwest beats Logan Ridge Finance on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Capital Southwest (Get Rating)

Capital Southwest is a publiclyâ€“owned business development company with total assets of $496 million as of June 30, 2010. We provide patient capital to exceptional businesses with significant growth potential. As a public company, we have the flexibility to hold investments indefinitely, which has provided the management teams of our holdings a stable ownership platform since we were founded in 1961. We are not a private equity firm or a venture capital firm or a fund. Capital Southwest is a business development company with a refreshingly different investment mindset.

About Logan Ridge Finance (Get Rating)

Logan Ridge Finance Corp. is a business development company that provides capital to lower middle market companies located in the US with an EBITDA ranging from $5 million to $50 million and with revenues of at least $15 million. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of aerospace, defense, education, food, logistics, manufacturing, media, health care, and consumer and business services. It provides financing in the form of equity and debt for growth, acquisition, mezzanine and management buyout transactions with an investment size ranging from $5 to $30 million. It also makes co-investments.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Southwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Southwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.