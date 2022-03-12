Head to Head Review: Citizens Bancshares (OTCMKTS:CZBS) & Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Citizens Bancshares (OTCMKTS:CZBS – Get Rating) and Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Citizens Bancshares and Western Alliance Bancorporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Citizens Bancshares N/A N/A N/A Western Alliance Bancorporation 43.59% 22.02% 1.82%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Citizens Bancshares and Western Alliance Bancorporation, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Citizens Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A Western Alliance Bancorporation 0 0 6 0 3.00

Western Alliance Bancorporation has a consensus target price of $130.29, indicating a potential upside of 56.90%. Given Western Alliance Bancorporation’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Western Alliance Bancorporation is more favorable than Citizens Bancshares.

Dividends

Citizens Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Western Alliance Bancorporation pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Western Alliance Bancorporation pays out 16.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Western Alliance Bancorporation has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Volatility and Risk

Citizens Bancshares has a beta of 0.43, meaning that its stock price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Western Alliance Bancorporation has a beta of 1.52, meaning that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Citizens Bancshares and Western Alliance Bancorporation’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Citizens Bancshares N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Western Alliance Bancorporation $2.06 billion 4.31 $899.20 million $8.67 9.58

Western Alliance Bancorporation has higher revenue and earnings than Citizens Bancshares.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

87.2% of Western Alliance Bancorporation shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.2% of Citizens Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of Western Alliance Bancorporation shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Western Alliance Bancorporation beats Citizens Bancshares on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Citizens Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

Citizens Bancshares Corp. is a bank holding company of Citizens Trust Bank, which engages in the provision of full range of commercial and personal banking products and financial solutions. It services includes personal banking, business banking, mobile banking, and online services such as bills payment, check reorder, and rates information. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile (Get Rating)

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses on delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry. The Consumer Related segment provides commercial banking services to enterprises in consumer-related sectors and consumer banking services. The Corporate and Other segment represents the company’s investment portfolio, corporate borrowings and other related items, income and expense items. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

