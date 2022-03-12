Head to Head Survey: Kiromic BioPharma (NASDAQ:KRBP) vs. Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI)

Kiromic BioPharma (NASDAQ:KRBP – Get Rating) and Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Kiromic BioPharma and Exscientia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kiromic BioPharma N/A -418.63% -181.71% Exscientia N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Kiromic BioPharma and Exscientia, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kiromic BioPharma 0 0 0 0 N/A Exscientia 0 1 2 0 2.67

Exscientia has a consensus target price of $27.33, indicating a potential upside of 89.42%. Given Exscientia’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Exscientia is more favorable than Kiromic BioPharma.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

15.9% of Kiromic BioPharma shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.1% of Exscientia shares are held by institutional investors. 34.5% of Kiromic BioPharma shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Kiromic BioPharma and Exscientia’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kiromic BioPharma N/A N/A -$19.20 million ($1.89) -0.40 Exscientia $12.42 million 136.98 -$28.61 million N/A N/A

Kiromic BioPharma has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Exscientia.

Summary

Exscientia beats Kiromic BioPharma on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kiromic BioPharma (Get Rating)

Kiromic BioPharma, Inc., a target discovery and gene editing company, focuses on developing immuno-oncology therapeutics for the treatment of blood cancers and solid tumors. The company develops ALEXIS-ISO-1, an allogenic gamma delta CAR-T cell therapy product candidate targeting Isomesothelin; ALEXIS-PRO-1, an allogeneic gamma delta chimeric T cell therapy product candidate targeting PD-L1; and chimeric gamma delta PD1 T cell switch receptor therapy. It has license agreements with Mercer University; CGA 369 Intellectual Holdings, Inc.; and Longwood University, as well as research and development collaboration agreements with Molipharma, S.R.L. and Leon Office (H.K.). The company was formerly known as Kiromic, Inc. and changed its name to Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. in December 2019. Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Exscientia (Get Rating)

Exscientia plc is an AI-driven pharmatech company. It involved in discovering, designing and developing drugs. Exscientia plc is based in OXFORD, England.

