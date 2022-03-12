Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX) PT Raised to C$10.00

Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$7.50 price target on shares of Headwater Exploration in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Headwater Exploration from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Headwater Exploration to C$7.75 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on Headwater Exploration from C$7.75 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Headwater Exploration stock opened at C$7.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.48. Headwater Exploration has a 52 week low of C$3.39 and a 52 week high of C$7.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$6.63 and its 200 day moving average price is C$5.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Headwater Exploration Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company explores for petroleum and natural gas onshore in New Brunswick. It holds interest in the McCully Field located to the northeast of Sussex, New Brunswick; and Clearwater play located in the Marten Hills, Alberta; and the Frederick Brook Shale located in New Brunswick.

