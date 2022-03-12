HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

HQY has been the subject of several other research reports. Barrington Research reduced their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Raymond James lowered shares of HealthEquity from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $82.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of HealthEquity from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HealthEquity from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HealthEquity presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.82.

NASDAQ HQY opened at $51.86 on Thursday. HealthEquity has a 52 week low of $36.81 and a 52 week high of $84.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -740.75, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 7.14, a current ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.21.

In related news, Director Adrian T. Dillon acquired 12,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.47 per share, with a total value of $500,816.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 59,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA boosted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 5,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 96.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

